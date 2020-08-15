http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gvi2KVKGs5Y/

Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield now says she would have voted for the coronavirus aid bill, the CARES Act, after attacking Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting for the legislation.

Greenfield, who hopes to oust Ernst in the 2020 Iowa Senate election, told Iowa PBS that she would have voted for the CARES Act.

“You know, I certainly would have supported that CARES Act. Yup. We needed to get critical help to all Americans and to Iowans,” Greenfield said:

[embedded content]

However, Greenfield has attacked Ernst’s vote for the CARES Act, claiming that the Iowa Republican senator voted to bail out her “corporate” donors.

“Politicians voted [in the CARES Act] to bail out their big corporate donors,” she said in the June 2020 ad:

[embedded content]

The Democrat Senate Majority PAC even launched an ad as recently as last week attacking Ernst’s vote in favor of the act.

“Ernst did support a half-trillion-dollar [CARES Act] trust fund to bail out big donors,” the narrator in the ad said:

[embedded content]

Izzi Levy, a Greenfield spokesperson, even attacked Ernst’s vote for the CARES Act, saying:

Iowans know that they can count on Theresa to fight for them and work to support Iowa’s small businesses — just like they know that when Sen. Ernst had the opportunity to make sure Iowans got the help they needed during the coronavirus pandemic, she, instead, voted with Mitch McConnell and her corporate donors for a secretive half-trillion-dollar corporate slush fund and against paid sick leave. Now, Iowans are suffering from the lack of transparency and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars that were meant to help small businesses.

Melissa Deatsch, an Ernst spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday that Greenfield has continued to reveal her hypocrisy.

She stated, “The hypocrisy of shady executive Theresa Greenfield is the clearest sign yet that Greenfield has already gone Washington.

“From attacking Joni on something she herself supports, to submitting forged signatures to gain ballot access in 2018, to kicking out small business owners for a multinational grocery store, Greenfield will say or do anything to benefit herself over Iowans,” Deatsch added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

