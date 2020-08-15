https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-fbi-assistant-director-bill-priestap-next-brought-justice-review-many-corrupt-criminal-acts/

Senator Lindsey Graham shared last night on Hannity that he is forwarding information to the Durham team on former FBI official Bill Bill Priestap.

Last night Senator Lindsey Graham was on the Hannity show with former Representative Trey Gowdy. In their discussion, Graham targeted former FBI official Bill Priestap. Graham shared:

This is a big day for transparency and the rule of law. So Mr. [DOJ IG Michael] Horowitz — it’s not in his report, Trey, but he found a briefing document dated sometime in February 2018 that was prepared by the FBI because the Senate Intel Committee, you used to be on the House Intel Committee, had real concerns about the Russian subsource. So they asked the FBI to come in and brief them. So I asked Director Wray, ‘Who did the briefing?’ Well, it’s Bill Priestap, who’s this guy? He’s one of the leaders of Crossfire Hurricane. A year after the subsource told the FBI in 2017 there is zero corroboration for the dossier, I wouldn’t trust it with a solid grain of salt, hearsay, bar talk. They knew for over a year, and now, you’ve got Bill Priestap on Feb. 15, 2018, with four other people from the FBI briefing this Senate Intel Committee, completely whitewashing the truth about the reliability of the dossier. Now, Director Wray has been really good, he’s given me the information, more is going to follow, but what I’m going to do with this is turn it over to Durham because I think the briefing in 2018, a year after the subsource told the FBI the dossier was a bunch of garbage, whitewashing that report to the Senate Intel Committee is potentially another crime. So, I’m going to send all of this to Durham when I get it.”

We’ve reported extensively on crooked Priestap here at The Gateway Pundit (TGP) over the past few years. Three years ago, Priestap was in front of Congress and he shared that he could not comment on whether President Trump was an unwitting agent for Russia or not. Everyone in the room laughed as he deferred saying what we all knew even then, that the entire narrative was a lie. We now know Priestap had no knowledge of a Trump – Russia connection. But he wouldn’t share it:

The main indictment against Priestap is that he was crooked cop Peter Strzok’s boss. This ties Priestap to the heart of the Trump – Russia scam.



We identified that Priestap lied about when he knew about the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page affair in closed door testimony before the House in June of 2018. In his testimony in front of the House on June 5, 2018, Priestap answered a number of questions. During his testimony Priestap noted that he and Peter Strzok were classmates (p. 30) –

I think once in my career I socialized with Peter Strzok. Peter was in my academy class. So once we were at the same thing, work thing — or not work thing. But otherwise, nobody was a personal acquaintance. They were all professional acquaintance.

This was not true. Priestap claimed that he only knew about their affair in 2017. But this would have been when they were part of the Mueller team, so this could not be true.

Priestap claimed he addressed the affair at that time but he could not have because they were working for Mueller. If Priestap knew about the affair before they joined the Mueller gang, he would have had a duty to notify Mueller but there is no record that he did. It appears Priestap lied before the House and the Senate.

We know that Priestap visited London at the same time young George Papadopoulos was set up with Australian Alexander Downer:

EXCLUSIVE: BILL PRIESTAP, the FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, (fmr. boss of PETER STRZOK) visited LONDON 🇬🇧 in the middle of May 2016 This previously undisclosed visit may have taken place the same week that ALEXANDER DOWNER met with GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS THREAD pic.twitter.com/zbZLY9bDqz — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 25, 2018

Earlier this year, notes were uncovered that indicated crimes on the part of the FBI. The notes show that the FBI before the General Flynn interview in January 2017, right after President Trump’s Inauguration were conniving how to best set up the General. The notes were reportedly written by Priestap:

How they planned to get Flynn removed: 1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or 2) Catch Flynn in a lie. Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/Vty3FYaSt9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Former corrupt and fired FBI Director James Comey leaked his notes with President Trump to the press. The FBI held an investigation to determine if Comey committed any crimes when he did so. The FBI determined that he did not. The Comey report concluded that fired FBI Director James Comey stole memos and kept them at his home. But FBI officials cleared Comey saying the stolen documents did not contain “classified” material only confidential material.

The agents who categorized the memos were deep state operatives: James Baker, Bill Priestap, and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

We reported in January 2018 Senator Chuck Grassly’s office released a stunning text message between lovebirds Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page during the 2016 election.

Peter Strzok and his lover Page exchanged this message in February 2016:

Page: One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi? Strzok: Agreed. I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.[2]

It is suspected that the Bill in the text above was Bill Priestap, dirty cop Strzok’s boss.

During a break in testimony before Congress in June of 2018, Priestap commented that it was like “going to the dentist”.

We hope for the sake of justice and based on his prior crimes, that Priestap soon knows that going to prison is worse than the dentist.



