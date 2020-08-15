https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/kamala-18-24-year-olds-stupid/

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) A clip has been circulating today of Kamala Harris in 2015 saying that 18-24 year olds are stupid:

Here’s the background on the speech:

During a keynote address at a symposium hosted by the Ford Foundation, the then–California attorney general — now Democratic candidate for president — laid out her vision for a crime recidivism reduction initiative in Los Angeles.

The program, modeled on a similar initiative that Harris launched in San Francisco, would provide social services to young people 18 to 24 who were convicted of nonviolent felonies.

Why that population?

People that age are “stupid,” Harris told the audience.

