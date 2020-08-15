https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamalas-lowest-lowlights/

Bob, that thumbs down was mine…

Whatever the Dems, Libs or Left are, they are not dumb… Misguided, indoctrinated, nihilist, power-hungery, dishonest, cheating, duplicitous, even DARK/Evil being some of the adjectives that can be used, but NEVER dismiss them as dumb, that will play right into their unscrupulous hands…

Also, they are very well organized… They out- network the Right hands down, a problem that some of us in here have lived for years… They have their (literal) 4:00 am talking that go out, which is why they like-mindedly march lock-step unfailingly — ever wonder why they- take news as an example–use the same vernacular, to a verb!!!

We are at war, and Tsun Tsu stated that you must never underestimate your enemy…. You must know your enemy, strengths and weaknesses– inherently… As well just you know your own strengths and weaknesses-inherently.

I know your post was well intended, but Never dismiss the Evil which is the Left for anything but what they are… Deviously shrewd

And Kamila is a Red Herring– misdirection– a glittery silver ball, getting all the attention and focus, while they STEAL all the down ballot races…

Beware they are never what they appear to be!

