Supporters of President Donald Trump will attempt to break the world record for the largest boat parade ever on Saturday.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi went on FOX News this morning and announced that over 1,000 boats had signed up for the Saturday parade!

Thousands of boats coming from everywhere to line up for parade … never seen anything like this. The NOT so silent majority! pic.twitter.com/nU29o1Ypo5 — Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) August 15, 2020

Here is video from the parade on Saturday sent to us by Steve B.

ANOTHER RECORD! Over 1,000 Boaters Sign Up for Today’s Trump Boat Parade in Madeira Beach, Florida! –A New World Record! @PamBondi @RealDonaldTrump – Here is video sent to us by Steve B. in Madeira Beach! pic.twitter.com/vlQmgWjYMN — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 15, 2020

Amazing!

View of Florida Trump Boat Parade from land. Spectators saying it’s MILES long! pic.twitter.com/18UKxqv41r — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 15, 2020

Wow! Florida is Trump country.

Check out this AMAZING video from the air!

It’s a beautiful day for a boat parade! Check this out. Trump supporters attempt a world record for the largest boat parade near Clearwater Beach, Florida.#Trump2020 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QOuu3xik2u — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) August 15, 2020

