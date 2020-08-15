https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/largest-boat-parade-ever-trump-boat-parade-clearwater-florida-1000-attendees-video/

Supporters of President Donald Trump will attempt to break the world record for the largest boat parade ever on Saturday.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi went on FOX News this morning and announced that over 1,000 boats had signed up for the Saturday parade!

Here is video from the parade on Saturday sent to us by Steve B.

Amazing!

Wow! Florida is Trump country.

Check out this AMAZING video from the air!

