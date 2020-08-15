https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/15/lincoln-project-releases-usps-fan-video-but-rick-wilson-wasnt-always-a-fan-of-mail-in-voting/

If we felt like it, we could launch a spin-off site comparing the Lincoln Project’s tweets to its founders’ old tweets. Now that, as Joe Biden has pointed out, President Trump is “going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes” (and replacing them with new ones), and now that the National Association of Letter Carriers has endorsed Biden, the Lincoln Project is a huge fan of the United States Postal Service … so much so that they released this fan video (let’s see who cries about them using unlicensed music for this):

Wow, they couldn’t find one black mail carrier to include? Pretty racist.

The Lincoln Project also looks forward to the day when the Postal Service starts delivering the COVID-19 vaccine:

Of course, Democrats and Never Trumpers are counting on mail-in ballots to push their candidate over the top — or at least to use as an excuse for why he lost. Stephen Miller found that the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson wasn’t always such a fanboy, though:

Some are saying that Wilson’s tweet pre-dated the coronavirus pandemic — but Dr. Anthony Fauci just said there’s no reason not to vote in person if you wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you can stand in line at Walmart to buy milk, you can stand in line to vote.

Fauci says it’s OK to vote in person, and Wilson was quite the Fauci fanboy as well:

Show up.

