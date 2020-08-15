https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/15/lincoln-project-releases-usps-fan-video-but-rick-wilson-wasnt-always-a-fan-of-mail-in-voting/

If we felt like it, we could launch a spin-off site comparing the Lincoln Project’s tweets to its founders’ old tweets. Now that, as Joe Biden has pointed out, President Trump is “going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes” (and replacing them with new ones), and now that the National Association of Letter Carriers has endorsed Biden, the Lincoln Project is a huge fan of the United States Postal Service … so much so that they released this fan video (let’s see who cries about them using unlicensed music for this):

Screw it. USPS fancam. pic.twitter.com/O6gHFau3aw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 15, 2020

Wow, they couldn’t find one black mail carrier to include? Pretty racist.

The Lincoln Project also looks forward to the day when the Postal Service starts delivering the COVID-19 vaccine:

Wouldn’t USPS be a great way to deliver a vaccine 🤔 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 15, 2020

Personally I would rather trust @amazon — Stephen diFilipo (@S_dF) August 15, 2020

Of course, Democrats and Never Trumpers are counting on mail-in ballots to push their candidate over the top — or at least to use as an excuse for why he lost. Stephen Miller found that the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson wasn’t always such a fanboy, though:

It’s amazing. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 15, 2020

There’s always a tweet — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) August 15, 2020

Always a grifter tweet – it’s almost as if those who want to “Conserve Conservatism ™️” don’t really mean it. — David Look,fat…I’m CornPop (@DCornpop) August 15, 2020

Took me a minute to realize I was agreeing with *2014* Rick — Brian ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Da Pirate (@BDapirate) August 15, 2020

Gotta pay them bills. — Uncle Jackie (@Jackie__Wright) August 15, 2020

Is there a SINGLE thing he hasn’t flip-flopped on? — Eddie K (@TarHeeled67) August 15, 2020

Rules for thee. Then. Not now. The folks who have pivoted on their earlier position on this are vast. I wish they would explain why it was bad then, but fine now. — Tamara Shapiro (@tamarashapiro) August 15, 2020

Some are saying that Wilson’s tweet pre-dated the coronavirus pandemic — but Dr. Anthony Fauci just said there’s no reason not to vote in person if you wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you can stand in line at Walmart to buy milk, you can stand in line to vote.

This guy is the white Shaun King. Oh, wait…. — whiskey operator (@FutureExCali) August 15, 2020

Principles first right? — Pagodan (@Pagodabaumbean) August 15, 2020

Such principle! True stalwarts of ideology. — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) August 15, 2020

The sweet hypocrisy of the Never Trumpers is music to the ear. — John Burke from Kenya (@whackamolio) August 15, 2020

He’s walked away from everything that he believes out of hatred for one dude — AJswimmer231 (Notable Exception) (@jswimmer231) August 15, 2020

If you can deliver the mail in person you can go vote in person.#DefundMailInVoterFraud — Lanzilla (@Lanzilla2) August 15, 2020

How is this guy still collecting shill pay, he’s the worst. — Woke Mun (@MunWoke) August 15, 2020

Thanks for the dig. I’m stealing the picture. — 🇺🇸Greyson Wolfe (@TheGreyWolf1776) August 15, 2020

Fauci says it’s OK to vote in person, and Wilson was quite the Fauci fanboy as well:

Courage is the highest of virtues. All else flows from it. This is so very good. “Fauci is offering an unusually clear lesson to all others who have submitted to Trump: This is how it looks when you’re not afraid,” writes @JamesFallows: https://t.co/5ln262A549 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 14, 2020

Show up.

