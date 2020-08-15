https://bigleaguepolitics.com/louie-gohmert-credits-hydroxychloroquine-for-saving-his-life-following-covid-19-diagnosis/

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which the fake news media has attributed to his lack of using a face mask.

However, Gohmert says he tested positive for the disease after complying with mask mandates more than ever. He feels the mask usage did not protect him from getting the virus and may have even contributed to it.

He told reporters that it is “ironic” that he would catch COVID-19 now “because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a whole lot, but in the last week or two I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months.”

“I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some germs, some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in,” Gohmert said.

Democrats are chiding Gohmert because he has talked against lockdown policies, mask mandates, and more overreach implemented because of COVID-19 mass hysteria.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she is “sorry for my members, who are concerned because he has been showing up at meetings without a mask and making a thing of it.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) added that he is “concerned about the irresponsible behavior of many of the Republicans who have chosen to consistently flout well-established public health guidance perhaps out of fealty to their boss, Donald Trump, who is the head of the anti-mask movement in America.”

Big League Politics has reported on how the mass hysteria has caused Americans to turn on their heritage of freedom and liberty to support forcible unconstitutional mandates:

A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico reveals that a solid majority of Americans support a mask mandate that would implement fines of jail time for those that refuse to wear masks in public places. The asks registered voters if they’d support a mandated implemented by their state government. 72% of of responding registered voters stated that they’d “strongly” or “somewhat” support a state-implemented mask mandate that is punishable by jail time or fines. The poll asked the following question. “Based on what you know about the COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus), would you support or oppose your state instituting a face mask mandate in public spaces, where not wearing a mask could be punishable by fine or jail time?” Curiously, Baby Boomers, one of America’s most conservative voting demographics, support a mask mandate most strenuously. 78% of Boomers support the mask mandate. Millennials (68%) and Generation Z (63%) support it the least, although wide majorities still do. Democrats support the mask mandate in almost unanimous fashion, with 86% of them supporting it. A solid majority of Republicans support mandatory masks as well, with a majority of 58%. There simply is widespread public support for wearing a mask and taking limited measures to deter the spread of coronavirus in the United States. Republicans and conservatives risk alienating such popular sentiment at their own electoral peril.

Gohmert plans to take hydroxychloroquine in order to treat COVID-19 and fend off potential symptoms.

“My doctor and I are all in, and I got a text just before I came on from a dear friend, [a] doctor, who just found out he had it, and he said he started a HCQ [hydroxychloroquine] regimen, too,” Gohmert said while appearing on Fox News.

“I got a tiny little taste of what you and the president get every day,” Gohmert said to host Sean Hannity, “The left went nuts.”

Gohmert hopes to be among the 99.7 percent of coronavirus sufferers who recover from the disease.

