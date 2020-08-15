https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/macys-looking-leave-chicago-second-round-mass-lootings-protests-weekend-video/

Mass protests of young brainwashed Black Lives Matter activists and their Antifa cohorts are scheduled today in Chicago:

See this week’s schedule below the video–

After the most recent round of mass lootings along Lake Michigan on The Magnificent Mile even Macy’s Store is looking to bail out of this Democrat-run cesspool.

Why pay outrageous taxes for all of the homicides and mass rioting?

Of course, Mayor Lori Lightfoot insists the decision by Macy’s was in the works.

Maybe it was after the first round of lootings?

FOX News reported:

Here is this week’s protest schedule.

Look for lots of excitement, beatings, rioting and maybe even looting!

Saturday, August 15th, 2020

• 8:00 am at E Ida B Wells / S Michigan Ave. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Justice for Breonna Taylor Run/Walk” (recurring Sat event)

• 11:00 am at 22nd Street / S State St to 55 Street (Washington Park). The group will assemble regarding their campaign. “March-Caravan: Economic Justice/Take Back Our Land.”

• 12:00 pm at 39 W 47th Street to 4300 S Dan Ryan 90/94 Expressway to E Roosevelt / S Michigan. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “BLM March: Shutdown Our Dan Ryan.”*

• 2:00 pm at 1100 S Homan Sq. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Support Your Police Homan Square” and “Counter Rally”**

• 3:00 pm at ABC 7 (190 N State St). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Save Our Children Rally” (associated with QAnon conspiracy theorists)

• 4:00 pm at the Bean at Millennium Park (201 E Randolph). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Defund CPD & Abolish ICE Action.”

Sunday, August 16th, 2020

• 4:00 pm at N Pulaski / W Madison. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Revival or Riot.”**

Monday, August 17th, 2020

• 1:00 pm at a TBD location in the Loop. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Rally to Stop the Eviction Avalanche.”

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

• 11:00 am at N Des Plaines / W Lake St. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Black to the Future: Caravan to #DefundCPD.”

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020

• 10:30 am at the Bean at Millennium Park (201 E Randolph). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Mercy Close? We Say No!”

• 6:00 pm at the Bean at Millennium Park (201 E Randolph). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Save Our Children Rally.” (associated with QAnon conspiracy theorists)

Thursday, August 20th, 2020

• 11:30 am at 111 S Michigan Ave to 71 W Van Buren to 69 W Washington. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Due Process Right Kellz (R Kelly).”

• 11:45 am at 800 N Michigan Ave. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Chicago Protest: Canada Goose Reopening.”

Friday, August 21st, 2020

• 11:30 am at 111 S Michigan Ave to 71 W Van Buren to 69 W Washington. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Due Process Right Kellz (R Kelly).”

Saturday, August 22nd, 2020

• 11:30 am at 111 S Michigan Ave to 71 W Van Buren to 69 W Washington. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Due Process Right Kellz (R Kelly).”

• 5:00 pm at Federal Plaza (230 S Dearborn). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Black Lives Matter: Defund the Police Rally & March.”

Friday, August 28th, 2020

• 5:00 pm at 900 N Cambridge. The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Gun Violence March for Peace.”

Saturday, August 29th, 2020

• 12:00 pm at the Thompson Center (100 W Randolph). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Demand Gov. Pritzker Declare Gun Violence State Crises Now.”

• 12:00 pm at the Water Tower Place (835 N Michigan Ave). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “”Where’s Our Children National March.” (likely QAnon)

• 5:00 pm at the Wrigley Building (400 N Michigan). The group will assemble regarding their campaign “Black Lives Matter March: Shutdown our Magnificent Mile.”

* Events which are expected to have significant attendance

** Events at locations w

