By Marjorie Dannenfelser

Now that California Sen. Kamala Harris is the Democrats’ anointed vice presidential hopeful, Biden-Harris is officially the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history. Harris is an extremist who supports abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and even infanticide.

It gets worse. As California attorney general, Harris launched a politically motivated inquisition against David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress after they released undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s role in the harvest and sale of baby body parts from abortions.

Instead of investigating Planned Parenthood – which receives more than half a billion dollars a year in taxpayer funding and has spent millions to elect pro-abortion Democrats – Harris (then a candidate for U.S. Senate) met secretly with the organization to discuss the investigation. Two weeks later state agents raided Daleiden’s home.

Biden’s choice is no surprise. As with his disavowal of the Hyde Amendment, longstanding policy that has saved an estimated 2.4 million lives by preventing federal taxpayer funding of abortion, Biden’s latest move is calculated to appease the Democrats’ increasingly radical pro-abortion base – ignoring nearly 80% of Americans, according to a recent Marist poll, which shows even 44% of rank-and-file Democrats want to vote for a candidate who supports common-ground limits on abortion.

A Biden-Harris administration would immediately start rolling back decades of pro-life progress and dramatically expanding taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.

They would work to reverse the recent Supreme Court victory for the Little Sisters of the Poor against the Obama-Biden abortion drug mandate and force religious and moral objectors to provide abortion-inducing drugs in their health plans.

They would weaponize the Justice Department to block state lawmakers from enacting even modest pro-life laws supported by the overwhelming majority of their constituents.

Should their party take control of the Senate, they would stack the Supreme Court with pro-abortion ideologues who would put the chance to erode or even reverse Roe v. Wade out of reach, a massive setback for the pro-life movement. In light of the atrocious June Medical Services v. Russo ruling that struck down health and safety regulations by a single vote, and the likelihood of at least one to two more vacancies during the next presidency, Supreme Court appointments matter immensely.

Worst of all, if Biden were elected, Harris herself would be one heartbeat from the presidency (as Biden is clearly aware ) .

President Trump, in contrast, brilliantly chose pro-life stalwart Mike Pence – a man who has always understood life is a winning issue – as his running mate, an early sign to the grassroots that his presidency would be marked by strong pro-life leadership.

President Trump and Vice President Pence continue to deliver win after win for the pro-life movement. They’ve worked tirelessly to stop taxpayer funding of abortion. For the first time ever, Planned Parenthood chose to drop out of the Title X program rather than comply with the president’s Protect Life Rule, which requires a bright line of separation between abortion and family planning – forfeiting as much as $60 million a year.

The president has been a courageous champion of conscience rights, standing up for the Little Sisters in their legal battle. His administration has consistently fought to protect pro-life health care workers and institutions from being forced to participate in the destruction of innocent human life.

Most importantly, President Trump is rapidly transforming the courts with strong constitutionalists who can serve for life. Recently the U.S. Senate confirmed his 200th federal judge – filling every single vacancy at the appellate level for the first time in four decades.

With the lives of countless unborn children in the balance, Susan B. Anthony List is working around the clock to expose the Democrats’ extremism, reelect President Trump, and secure a strong pro-life Senate majority. Our canvassing team is on the ground in key battleground states, going door to door to reach 4.6 million voters – as many as the past three election cycles combined. In addition to pro-life base voters, we’re reaching out to millions of pro-life Democrats and independents left behind by the Democratic Party’s radical abortion agenda.

The stakes are life or death and the choice is clear – there is no third option. Now is the time for all pro-life Americans to unite to defeat Biden and Harris.

