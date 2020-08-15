https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/15/marge-simpson-scolds-senior-legal-adviser-team-trump-video-appearance/

A well-known animated character has entered the fray. Marge Simpson, the matriarch of The Simpsons family doesn’t appreciate something said by Jenna Ellis, legal adviser and attorney to the Trump campaign and President Trump. Ellis made a crack about Kamala Harris earlier this week that didn’t sit well with Marge. She said that Kamala Harris sounds like Marge Simpson.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

So, Marge responded in a similar manner – on Twitter, of course. She is feeling “disrespected” by Jenna’s remark, after her daughter, Lisa, told her that it was not a compliment. There is every possibility that Jenna meant it as a dig to Kamala but did she really “name call” as Marge accuses her? Technically, she did name Marge’s name but typically name-calling refers to lobbing some kind of slur against another person. Anyway, Marge released a short video response.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” the character said. “Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.” “If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” she continued. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

Marge cleverly uses the description of herself – “an ordinary suburban housewife” – to tie in President Trump’s recent remarks as he ended a housing program put into place by the Obama administration which deals with affordable housing outside of urban areas.

“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” his post read. “They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!”

This isn’t the first time that The Simpsons has offered up a political opinion. The creator of the animated Fox show, Matt Groening, is a Democrat (an assumption based on the fact he has a record of contributing to Democrat campaigns) but the show goes after both sides of the aisle. Groening isn’t like Seth MacFarlane, for instance, who is publicly anti-Trump in social media like most of the people making a living in the entertainment industry. Season 32 (!) of the show begins in late September so this little incident gives the show some additional publicity, not that it needs it.

Back in 2000, the show predicted a Donald Trump presidency. In season 11, an episode has Bart Simpson looking 30 years into the future. His super-woke feminist sister, Lisa, has been elected president. Trump was her predecessor. This was revealed in a joke. Hillary Clinton has made appearances on the show. In 2016 Marge was pondering for whom to vote and she ends up on the side of Hillary, naturally. Hillary has also made appearances in multiple Simpsons video games and Marge made a web short lamenting the contention between Clinton, Trump, and a wider pool of political candidates.

In a clip posted to Fox’s animation YouTube channel, Marge tells her husband that she’s conflicted about who to vote for in the upcoming election. Homer helpfully turns on the television and the couple watches a parody of that infamous “3 a.m.” ad that ran during Clinton’s 2008 campaign against then-Sen. Barack Obama. In the animated version, Clinton is well prepared to take that early-morning call, but GOP nominee Donald Trump initially rejects it because he is busy tweeting about Elizabeth Warren. Trump answers the phone the second time, but doesn’t bother heading to the Situation Room until he’s undergone an elaborate grooming regimen. Marge definitively announces that she’ll vote for Clinton, but Homer’s a little slow on the uptake and thinks she wants to vote for Trump. Homer realizes his mistake when Marge subsequently invites the family’s greyhound to share their bed, blocking the space between them. “And that’s how I became a Democrat,” Homer deadpans.

It’s hard for people on either side of the aisle to get very irritated about jokes that bring politics into the show. As I mentioned, The Simpsons goes after people in both parties, usually in a gentle, amusing way. The only character we are certain of at all times is Lisa, who is an unapologetic woke feminist. She’s the one who drags the family into action on political issues.

But it might behoove the GOP to be nice to The Simpsons, considering that the series seemingly remains one of the few vestiges of political balance. Throughout the years, people have studied the series and tried to determine its political leaning only to discover that it’s pretty much an even split when it comes to how the series has satirized politics. Starting back with the first Bush family, The Simpsons have regularly fired off barbs at politicians. Since then, Clinton, Romney, Gore, Obama, nor Trump have been immune. Also, it’s important to remember that The Simpsons literally predicted that Donald Trump would be president one day, so clearly they know more than we do.

So far, Jenna has had the last word – on Twitter, of course.

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

A little more than 80 days to go until Election Day and the animated characters have begun to make an appearance.

