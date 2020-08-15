https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/08/14/rob-reiner-id-go-to-the-polls-to-put-this-racist-criminal-behind-bars/

Far-left actor and director Rob Reiner sent out a conspiracy-filled rant to his 1.2 million Twitter followers, saying he’d be willing to run the risk of contracting the coronavirus in order to show up in person to vote out President Donald Trump in November’s election.

“Destroying the USPS is a violation of Federal Law. Trump is breaking it to steal this election. No one wants to choose between voting and dying. But to put this Racist Criminal behind bars & save our Democracy, I’d go to the poll,” Rob Reiner said, accusing Trump of trying to destroy the United States Postal Service (USPS) and steal the election.

The Bucket List director’s warning came after Trump said at a press briefing on Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the USPS because of concerns that it will be used for mail-in voting this November as evidence of fraud and mismanagement mount.

“We want people to vote, but we want people to vote so when they vote it means one vote,” Trump said. “I’m not doing this for any reason. “Maybe the other turns out to be my advantage. I don’t know, I can’t tell you that. But I do know this: I just want an accurate vote.”

Public Interest Legal Foundation estimated in April that 28 million mail ballots “went missing” over the last decade. “Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. Over the recent decade, there were 28 million missing and misdirected ballots,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.

Voting by mail has results in hundreds of thousands of votes being rejected in just this year’s election cycle alone. Mail-in ballots belonging to more than 84,000 New York City Democrats voting in the June 23 Democratic presidential primary were disqualified for arriving late, missing signatures, among other issues.

Reiner has long been in favor of mail-in voting, claiming it will lead to Trump losing in a “landslide.”

“He’s gotten away with assaulting women, breaking laws, violating the Constitution and letting US die,” Reiner wrote back in May. “The vote in Nov. is our last chance to hold him accountable. He knows if we’re allowed to vote by mail, he loses in a landslide. We all know what needs to be done.”

Meanwhile, Reiner continues to escalate his rhetoric about the importance of this year’s presidential election, which he has repeatedly compared to a life and death situation. Among his most outlandish declarations include claims that Trump’s election platform is to “kill as many Americans as possible,” comparing a vote for him as a “vote for death.”

Last month, he also claimed that the election will expose the number of racists living in America, arguing that every single person voting for Trump falls under that definition, presumably regardless of their own skin color.

“Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist,” he tweeted at the time. “On Nov.3 we will find out how many racists live in America.”

