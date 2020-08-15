https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/mississippi-blames-typo-including-huge-mosquito-among-new-state-flag-designs/

(THE HILL) A viral design being proposed as the new state flag for Mississippi originated as a joke and was only included in a list of finalists due to a typo, according to officials.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is currently narrowing down options to replace its current flag after lawmakers voted to remove the Confederate battle flag from its current version. The MDAH recently revealed its finalists after accepting over 1,000 submissions for possible flag redesigns.

In an internet-age situation reminiscent of the Boaty McBoatFace naming, one of the finalists that quickly drew viral attention and support was a joke flag that features a giant mosquito at the center.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

