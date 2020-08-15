https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/msnbcs-maddow-skips-durham-probes-guilty-plea-despite-previous-russia-obsession/

(FOX NEWS) MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was once the go-to cable news host for the latest developments on what she believed was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Now, she seems to be steering clear of the latest developments that undermine the narrative she pushed for years.

On Friday, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was expected to plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the investigation into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign — the so-called Russia “origins” investigation — two sources close to the matter told Fox News.

