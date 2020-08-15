https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/multiple-people-arrested-not-wearing-masks-oc-grocery-store-store-manager-locked-called-police-video/

California – Multiple people on Saturday were arrested for not wearing face masks inside of a Mother’s Market in Costa Mesa.

According to a woman who was cuffed, the store manager locked her and other maskless individuals in the store and called the police.

How is this even legal?

Over a dozen police officers showed up to the Orange County grocery store to arrest a few people for not wearing masks in public.

TRENDING: Garbage DC Website Known for Promoting Conspiracies Attacks Gateway Pundit After Crashing White House Press Corps Coven

Costa Mesa recently threatened to issue $100 fines for being in public without a mask.

“They locked the front door and I was already in the building! And then they locked us in!” the cuffed woman screamed as police escorted her to the cruiser.

Bystanders screamed at police officers: “You support tyranny!”

WATCH:

CALIFORNIA: Multiple people arrested for not wearing masks A few people decided to walk into the Mother’s grocery store in Costa Mesa without a mask The store manager then locked them in & called the police who came in & arrested them for being in public without a mask pic.twitter.com/SLgTJlmZC2 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 15, 2020

A heatwave is currently baking Southern California yet authoritarian officials are still arresting and fining people for not wearing face masks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

