On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” host Chuck Todd reacted to the guilty plea of former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith by stating it’s “unclear” whether the Durham investigation “is a serious investigation into what else, like the issue of WikiLeaks” and how many Americans had their rights and privacy violated by Russian hackers, or “if there’s just interest in creating confusion about investigating the investigators here.” Todd also stated we will have to “see if there is any concern about how many American citizens were targeted by WikiLeaks, something that seems to have gotten lost with this Justice Department.”

Todd said, "What's unclear is whether this is a serious investigation into what else, like the issue of WikiLeaks and how many American citizens' privacy and rights were violated by these Russian hackers who did this, if there's any interest in investigating that at all which — or if there's just interest in creating confusion about investigating the investigators here. But we will wait for this Durham investigation and see if there is any concern about how many American citizens were targeted by WikiLeaks, something that seems to have gotten lost with this Justice Department."

