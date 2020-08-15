New York's 9/11 'Tribute in Light' to be Held After All

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c9G5StJYrLk/

The “Tribute in Light” memorial, which honors the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, is set to take place after it was previously canceled due to health concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement came from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said that the state will provide support for the installation of the light beams.

“NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely,” Cuomo said in a tweet. “I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers. We will#NeverForget.”

In addition to funding from the state, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will also financially support the installation of the memorial.

“Throughout my tenure as mayor, the Tribute in Light was a powerful symbol of New York’s recovery after 9/11. I am pleased that once again it will shine this year as a beacon of our city’s resilience,” said Bloomberg, who chairs the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

In a statement, Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, offered thanks to Bloomberg, Cuomo, and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance, and resilience are more important than ever,” Greenwald said.

