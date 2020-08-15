https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-basile/2020/08/15/id/982273

Newsmax TV is proud to announce a new, refreshing voice to the national scene — Tom Basile, host of “America Right Now.”

“America Right Now” offers continuous weekend news coverage and analysis and premieres Saturday, Aug. 15 at 12 p.m. ET on Newsmax TV, America’s fastest growing cable news network.

Basile is a best-selling author, award-winning columnist and commentator whose forays into politics, government service, the media, and big business have made him a major player in our national conversation.

Every week, Basile and “America Right Now” will bring you stimulating conversation and uncensored opinion on the world’s most pressing issues — the economy, the coronavirus, the presidential election, and much, much more.

“Every day more Americans are turning to Newsmax TV because of the network’s commitment to provide programming that breaks free from the damaging left-wing bias that seeks to manipulate viewers,” Basile said.

“Americans are craving real news, fair analysis, hard-hitting commentary, and guests that shape our national conversation. ‘A​merica Right Now’ will respond to those needs while celebrating the best of who and what we are as a nation.”

Before joining Newsmax TV, Basile hosted the popular current affairs show “Sunday in America” on SiriusXM Radio, where his candid insights into the national political scene, public policy, and foreign affairs earned him a reputation for credibility, candor, and common sense.

In 2011, he was one of only two American conservatives featured as part of Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” award for citizen engagement around the world.

His acclaimed book, “Tough Sell: Fighting the Media War in Iraq,” tells of Iraq’s critical first year after Saddam Hussein’s fall and the daily battle to report on it to an American public increasingly opposed to U.S. intervention.

And his latest book, “Let it Sink In: The Decade of Obama and Trump,” explores America’s political scene and how the far left has forced its ideology on the nation with the help of the tech and entertainment industries and the news media.

Basile and his wife Carrie have three children and a golden retriever named Brooke.

Watch Tom Basile on “America Right Now,” every week on Newsmax TV.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

