Reporting that Joe Biden had picked Kamala Harris as a running mate is a news story, sure. And that in itself is the news story; we should have moved on by now to press conferences where the two actually answer questions rather than duck out, but instead, we’re still seeing “news” stories that wouldn’t be out of place in People Magazine. It’s not like we don’t know who Harris is — if we didn’t see it in her Senate career, her grilling of Brett Kavanaugh, or the Democratic primary debates, we probably don’t need to be told.

But the Associated Press has gone all-in on its profile of Harris, describing her rapid political rise.

“She understands how complicated life is, and what the promises of America are.” From her earliest years, Kamala Harris’ path toward the second-highest office in the U.S. has reflected the nation’s struggle for racial equality. https://t.co/0MNWGeK7Ef — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2020

Funny how her rapid rise was driven by a call to action, even though “call to action” never appears in the story.

Kathleen Ronayne and Maryclaire Dale report:

From her earliest years, Harris’ path toward the second-highest office in the United States has tracked the nation’s struggle for racial equality. The start-and-stop progress and sometimes messy debate have shaped her life, from an upbringing by immigrant parents, a childhood among civil rights activists, a career at the helm of a flawed criminal justice system and her rapid ascent to the top of Democratic politics. Those experiences forged a politician who is unafraid to buck the political powers that be, but also charts a cautious course through policy debates. As a senator and candidate, she’s emerged as a leader who knows the power of tough questioning and a viral moment, and also the weight of her role as a voice for women of color.

It is nice that while laying out the trajectory of Harris’ political career, the two note that she and then-California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown “briefly dated,” and it was he who sent her on “her first foray into state politics.”

Nice love letter — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) August 15, 2020

Another fluff piece — mike meyers (@dasmikemeyers) August 15, 2020

I hope this honeymoon period ends soon and AP starts doing some real reporting on this ticket. — bluedolphin53 (@bluedolphin531) August 15, 2020

Ah, I can feel the love. This story needs to begin with Once upon a time… — Boomer (@kc135eboom) August 15, 2020

Does the article mention that she was in her 20s dating someone in their 60s…Which had a positive impact on her career? — AAW (@askwill6) August 15, 2020

Married too — 🔥 Winter is Berning 🔥🌹 (@DalyPolitics) August 15, 2020

As we said, they did address that — in the space of four words.

Wow, I’ve read letters to Penthouse Forum that weren’t this over the top — Brian ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Da Pirate (@BDapirate) August 15, 2020

Horrible attempt at making her likable. This may as well have been written by her or the DNC. — Bobby joe (@bobbyjoelaw78) August 15, 2020

Sorry this is NOT journalism. — Willie Lora (@LoraWMedia) August 15, 2020

Every American knows “how complicated life is, and what the promises of America are.” What else you got?! — zer0cool (@isamisis) August 15, 2020

Good grief. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) August 15, 2020

…this is not “news”. This is partisan puff piece. — CrazyLibertarian (@chasingley) August 15, 2020

Yet couldn’t connect with voters, treated her staff horribly leading to horrific strategy and organization, and bowed out EARLY. Yep, she’s the one ya’ll. She just looks better because her running mate can’t find his brain. The Democrats are a MESS. #2020 — K.J. Mack ⚖️🇺🇸 (@StrengthInFacts) August 15, 2020

What a mountain of horseshit…do better AP — Brigadoon (@brigadoonblunt) August 15, 2020

Leftwing media hard at work campaigning for Biden-Harris in the name of news. — Y.S (@YusufGhazzali) August 15, 2020

She lost the primary in her own state and was picked for VP solely because of her race and gender. — mk (@retina8854) August 15, 2020

Yeah, we know Kamala’s history alright. Thanks for reminding us. — Unsilent_TX (@Unsilent_TX) August 15, 2020

So we ARE making this a race issue even though we’re not supposed to make anything a race issue. Ok. — Catherine Rose (@CiaoBerra) August 15, 2020

This is some straight up communist propaganda. Gotta admire your guts for fooling as many people as you do. — Clem Fandango 🇺🇸 (@Grofe) August 15, 2020

Is all that water you’re carrying heavy? — Charles Ulysses Farley (@iamchuckfarley) August 15, 2020

Are you kidding? She’s lived a coddled life, in the lap of luxury, elitism and privilege befitting the daughter of a Stanford professor. When that didn’t get her far enough, she slept with the Boss. — paul page (@pagebike) August 15, 2020

Oh please. Gross. — I’m Right (@ImRight08) August 15, 2020

Puke, phony article about a phony person. — Colorado Conservative (@gotdeskilz72) August 15, 2020

How much $$$ did Joe Biden’s staff pay you to write this bullshit? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 15, 2020

How sweet your puff pieces are. — Emmitt Jordan (@865odub) August 15, 2020

Remember when she called Biden a racist and now she’s campaigning for him? So which is it, is she a liar who uses racism to further her agenda or is she working with a bonafide racist? — Om. (@tgmc11) August 15, 2020

Now, that’s been fact-checked by the Washington Post: She didn’t actually use the word “racist” when she was accusing Biden of being a racist who hung around with other racists passing racist legislation.

