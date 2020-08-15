http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/8HG5Nlo3IIQ/nyc-police-union-endorses-president-trump.php

Yesterday, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) announced that it is endorsing President Trump. This endorsement doesn’t seem like a surprise, given that Trump stands for enforcing the law against rioters, looters, and arsonists, whereas Joe Biden seems indifferent, at best, about doing so.

In fact, however, the NYCPBA hasn’t endorsed a candidate in a presidential race for at least 36 years. Thus, its endorsement of Trump is significant — a sign of the times.

NYCPBA President Patrick Lynch told Trump:

Many times, people say that a union like ours, law enforcement groups, give endorsements. Not in the New York City PBA, sir. In the New York City PBA, sir, you earn the endorsement and you’ve earned this endorsement. I’m proud to give it.

Lynch criticized local and state government leaders — all Democrats, of course — for “passing this false narrative that New York City police officers and law enforcement are evil.” “They blame us for society’s ills,” he added.

Democrats have been doing this kind of thing for a while. It was standard practice at the Obama-Holder DOJ. But with the rise of BLM and the recent rash of violence it has encouraged and engaged in, the NYCPBA has finally had enough. Let’s hope that other important police unions follow its example and strongly endorse Trump.

To be honest, Trump’s record on law and order could be better. He supported, and caused the passage of, legislation granting lenient sentences and early release to many federal felons. In addition, some his nominees for the U.S. Sentencing Commission are too soft on criminals (a subject, perhaps, for a future post).

Still, there’s no comparison between Trump and Biden-Harris on these issues. Harris strongly supports BLM. By selecting Harris as his running mate, Biden has confirmed that he has no intention of standing up to that movement or, indeed, to any other major element of the left.

If those concerned about the breakdown in order the Democratic left tolerates — and, in fact, helps perpetrate — needed a wake up call, Harris’ nomination supplied it.

Via Karen Townsend at Hot Air.

