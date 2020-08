http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/pHo_V3Y3kSU/our-revolting-media-in-two-headlines.php

We’ve commented before on disgusting “news” reporting and headlines by the supposedly “mainstream” media, and these two contrasting Post headlines put media malice on full display:

And yet the “mainstream” media wonder why public esteem for and trust in them is at an all-time low—when people don’t actively hate them.

