https://www.outkick.com/iowa-football-parents-write-letter-asking-b1g-to-reconsider-postponement/

Iowa football parents want answers and they’ve gone as far as drafting an open letter to the Big Ten strongly encouraging the conference to reconsider its postponement of the fall sports calendar. The letter was then hand-delivered by Hawkeye football parents Phil & Kristin Spiewak. Their son, Austin, is a senior long snapper on the team.

The parents are asking for a meeting with commissioner Kevin Warren and would like to ask questions about the decision-making processes used by the conference.

“As parents of Hawkeye players, we want what is best for our children and their program. The Big Ten had months to develop a strategic plan but instead chose to leave it up to each individual school creating confusion, inconsistency and no plan of action.

“There is time to fix the wrongdoings and come out as leaders. We strongly encourage the Big Ten to reconsider playing the fall college football season, develop a plan of meaningful action and letting these young adults be included in the decision-making process.”

Iowa football parents wrote and signed, and Phil & Kristin Spiewak delivered a letter in person to the Big Ten office in Rosemont, Ill., demanding more information about why the football season was postponed. Here is the letter: https://t.co/T3vToeJ0sb pic.twitter.com/o5v7ZpXv1W — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 14, 2020

BIG10 parents are uniting and want transparency. Letters are going to the commissioner, speaking with the press, more are joining in. This letter represents the voice of many Iowa football parents that have joined together to get some answers. @KCRG_Sports @HawkeyeReport pic.twitter.com/bWlFLJ916g — Dawn Beyer (@DawnBeyer2) August 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

