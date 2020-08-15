https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/patriotic-president-donald-trump-donates-part-salary-restore-repair-national-monuments/

The Andrew Jackson Monument vandalized by the American left.

Speaker Pelosi refused to condemn this action.

This should be making national headlines.

But it won’t because the mainstream fake news media is so toxic today.

President Trump announced on Friday he will donate $100,000 of his annual salary to the National Park Service to aid the restoration of monuments.

President Trump tweeted: “I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President,” Trump tweeted. “I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!!”

I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!! pic.twitter.com/4ETkUZ9yUf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

