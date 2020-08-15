https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-summons-house-back-vote-postal-service-mail-ballot-concerns?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening summoned House members from their August vacation to return to Washington to vote on Democrat-backed legislation banning the U.S. Postal Service from implementing changes to operations that could impact mail-in voting in November’s election.

Pelosi announced the decision in a letter to colleagues and a tweet.

“The assault by President Trump & his mega-donor Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the Postal Service threatens lives, livelihood & life of our American democracy,” she tweeted. “I am calling on the House to return to vote on Chairwoman Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act.'”

She added the hashtag “#DontMessWithUSPS.”

In her letter to Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi also asked lawmakers to appear at a post office in their district this week to send a message that “Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote.”

