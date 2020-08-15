http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mbbMxKgSkzo/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) stated that he hopes language on Post Office slowdowns will be put in the next coronavirus relief package.

Peters said, “[I]t’s clear that, without overtime, without sending extra trips, with taking these machines, these sorting machines out, it’s slowing down the process. There’s no question about that. I have asked the postmaster general a number of questions. He is not very transparent. He doesn’t want to come forward with facts. The initial report I got from him was that we’re not doing this nationally. These are just localized. Then, later, he said, well, no, we are doing these things on a nationalized basis. But he has refused to answer key questions, like, was any data brought in to figure out what these changes would do when they are implemented? What sort of analysis was done before you did it? And now that you have done it, these are no longer unintended consequences, these are now real consequences, what are you going to do to change it so that the delivery is there in an efficient and quick way? Again, there’s silence coming from this postmaster general. We’re going to keep leaning in. Ultimately, we have legislation that we’ve put forward, and we’re hoping that some of that, should we do another CARES relief — which we need to do, we have to do another COVID package going forward — that we can put some of that language in legislation that comes out of Congress.”

