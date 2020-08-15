https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-arrive-in-force-to-disperse-rally-for-georgia-confederate-monument_3462773.html

Police officers in riot gear arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia after hours of heated interactions between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators on Saturday.

Despite the closure of Stone Mountain Park, where ralliers planned to gather in support of the Confederate monument, hundreds turned out.

Demonstrators from several groups showed up, including the Three Percenters. Many carried guns and said they wanted to protest in support of the First and Second Amendments.

Counter-demonstrators included Black Lives Matter activists and so-called anti-fascists, some of whom were armed.

After about five hours of tense interactions, including several scuffles, police officers in riot gear appeared and officials ordered people to leave.

“It is time for you to disperse or you will be arrested for disorderly conduct,” Stone Mountain Police Chief Chancey Troutman said through a loudspeaker. “Please leave at this time.”

Georgia National Guard troops were also present.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, adjutant general of the guard, told WSB-TV that the clashes “exceeded the threshold that local authorities were comfortable with.”

“So they’ve decided to disperse the crowd and arrest those that are non-compliant,” Carden said, adding: “Peace is always the strategy. At the end of the day, people have had the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

Ford Fischer, an independent reporter on the scene, said in a live broadcast at the riot that authorities “basically split the crowd into two,” mostly separating leftwing and rightwing demonstrators, at least some of whom were headed back to their cars.

Chris Hill, part of the Three Percenters Security Force, told Fischer his group went to the town to “basically stand in defense of people that want to preserve Stone Mountain, want to preserve southern heritage” and let people know they are not hateful or racist.

Counter-demonstrators, who outnumbered the ralliers, chanted “no justice, no peace” and “Nazis go home.” At one point, a black man shouted at a white rallier who was standing next to an “All Lives Matter” banner, accusing him of being racist for standing next to the banner.

The group set fire to at least one Confederate flag.

Few physical interactions appeared to take place, and no guns appeared to be fired.

An all-black militia that has been appearing in different states in recent weeks was reportedly set to travel to Stone Mountain in a reprise of a visit last month, but its leader said this week they would be staying home.

“We’ve already made history, why would we walk back into a kill box?” he said in a video message.

