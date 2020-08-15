https://justthenews.com/government/local/police-department-texas-says-multiple-officers-shot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Multiple officers were shot on Sunday, according to the Cedar Park Police Department in Texas.

“We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove,” the department tweeted during the ongoing situation. “Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene,” the department tweeted.

The wounded officers’ condition was not immediately available.

