The targeting of General Flynn was part of the coup attempt of President Trump. General Flynn had to go first. He was the first target.

Molly McCann, from Sidney Powell’s legal team defending General Michael Flynn released a series of tweets last night defending the General in the court of public opinion. The MSM continues to besmirch General Flynn despite substantial evidence that he was an innocent man targeted in the Obamagate coup.

The Washington Post ran an op-ed on Aug. 12, 2020, titled “Barr wants Michael Flynn’s charged dropped. Judges should be able to question that.” It is a perfect example of deliberate deception and obfuscation from a major news outlet. @SidneyPowell1 @GenFlynn THREAD pic.twitter.com/1fbrayt0Gr — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

McCann points out how far-left media participants in the coup, like the Washington Post, continue to target General Flynn, but there are (at least) two false premises in their reporting:

3/ The first is the dogged determination on the part of the media, the district court, and the district court’s appointed amicus, to ignore the shocking exculpatory evidence that U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen produced in April. — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

The MSM wants to totally ignore the information released by US Attorney Jensen out of St. Louis. The Jensen production not only exonerated General Flynn, it implicated the participants in the Obamagate coup:

5/ …Democratic nominee for President himself, in a conspiracy to undermine a newly elected president—in short, to execute a coup. We filed that first production of evidence on April 24, 2020, at ECF No. 188. You can view it here: https://t.co/9yOeutTyMQ — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

Of course Obama and his VP Joe Biden, who is currently running for the Presidency, are implicated in the coup. They were active participants. The WaPo goes on to claim that General Flynn may have prevented the government from obtaining evidence in the case. But of course this is not true. Obama’s government never had a legitimate reason for investigating General Flynn in the first place:

7/ WaPo says, “His lies may have prevented investigators from asking relevant follow-up questions.” That’s not true. As the Gov.’s motion to dismiss made clear, the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn did so with no legitimate, underlying investigation to justified the interview. pic.twitter.com/lPkzUBM3rU — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

Of course there was no reason to investigation General Flynn. His statements to the FBI were immaterial and there was no reason for the FBI to interview him. It was a setup. The Obama participants were the real criminals:

9/Of course, WaPo must continue—with doe-eyed innocence—to pretend Flynn’s statements were material. To acknowledge otherwise admits the reality—the weaponization of the intelligence/law enforcement communities against Flynn, and the plot to undermine a legitimately elected POTUS — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

Next McCann points out the absurdity of Judge Sullivan appointing an amicus in this criminal case after the government decided not to prosecute due to the recent revelations in the case:

11/ The Post suggested that an appointed amicus is a regular occurrence, but it is not regular at all for a trial court in a criminal case to appoint an amicus. Appellate courts can and do appoint amicus, but at the trial level (in a criminal case), it is all but unheard of. — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

McCann points out how Judge Sullivan’s actions go against our Constitution:

13/ It is uniformly acknowledged by courts across the country that the primary point of the “leave of court” in Rule 48a is to protect the defendant against government abuse—protect him from the government dismissing a case without prejudice so as to return and harass him later. — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

The government cannot be forced by a judge to continue a case that the government wants to drop:

15/ Congress cannot transfer power from the executive to the judiciary. Congress can attempt to check the President’s power, but it may not fundamentally change the allocation of power. See the War Powers Resolution Act… — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

NO COURT HAS EVER DENIED THE GOVERNMENT’S ACTION TO DISMISS A CASE UNDER RULE 48A:

17/ WaPo is ignoring the relatively clear constitutional law here because it wants to create a deceptive narrative to match Mr. Gleeson’s false characterization that the government moved to dismiss “solely because the defendant is a friend and political ally of the President.” — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

The Amicus, Mr. Gleeson, claimed that the only reason the government wanted to dismiss the case was because General Flynn is a friend of President Trump. This is a bold faced lie but WaPo continues to promote it:

19/ Clearly, the Washington Post will say what it takes to downplay or attempt to completely hide the truth from the American people. In that pursuit, the Post will be unsuccessful. Justice and truth will prevail. 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

Americans want the truth and justice. General Flynn is an innocent American but the Washington Post and others claim he is not based on falsehoods and incomplete reporting. No innocent American wants to be treated unfairly like General Flynn.

