The targeting of General Flynn was part of the coup attempt of President Trump.  General Flynn had to go first.  He was the first target.

Molly McCann, from Sidney Powell’s legal team defending General Michael Flynn released a series of tweets last night defending the General in the court of public opinion.  The MSM continues to besmirch General Flynn despite substantial evidence that he was an innocent man targeted in the Obamagate coup.

McCann points out how far-left media participants in the coup, like the Washington Post, continue to target General Flynn, but there are (at least) two false premises in their reporting:

The MSM wants to totally ignore the information released by US Attorney Jensen out of St. Louis.  The Jensen production not only exonerated General Flynn, it implicated the participants in the Obamagate coup:

Of course Obama and his VP Joe Biden, who is currently running for the Presidency, are implicated in the coup.  They were active participants.  The WaPo goes on to claim that General Flynn may have prevented the government from obtaining evidence in the case.  But of course this is not true.  Obama’s government never had a legitimate reason for investigating General Flynn in the first place:

Of course there was no reason to investigation General Flynn.  His statements to the FBI were immaterial and there was no reason for the FBI to interview him.  It was a setup.  The Obama participants were the real criminals:

Next McCann points out the absurdity of Judge Sullivan appointing an amicus in this criminal case after the government decided not to prosecute due to the recent revelations in the case:

McCann points out how Judge Sullivan’s actions go against our Constitution:

The government cannot be forced by a judge to continue a case that the government wants to drop:

NO COURT HAS EVER DENIED THE GOVERNMENT’S ACTION TO DISMISS A CASE UNDER RULE 48A:

The Amicus, Mr. Gleeson, claimed that the only reason the government wanted to dismiss the case was because General Flynn is a friend of President Trump.  This is a bold faced lie but WaPo continues to promote it:

Americans want the truth and justice.  General Flynn is an innocent American but the Washington Post and others claim he is not based on falsehoods and incomplete reporting.  No innocent American wants to be treated unfairly like General Flynn.
