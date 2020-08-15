https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trumps-72-yearbrother-robert-trump-dies-illness/

President Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump died on Saturday evening.

President Trump said in a statement his brother Robert was his best friend.

Robert died after suffering illness.
He was the youngest of the Trump siblings.

The President ended his statement saying, “Robert I love you. Rest in peace.”

Mayor Giuliani weighed in.

