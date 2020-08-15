https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trumps-72-yearbrother-robert-trump-dies-illness/

President Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump died on Saturday evening.

President Trump said in a statement his brother Robert was his best friend.

Robert died after suffering illness.

He was the youngest of the Trump siblings.

The President ended his statement saying, “Robert I love you. Rest in peace.”

TRENDING: Garbage DC Website Known for Promoting Conspiracies Attacks Gateway Pundit After Crashing White House Press Corps Coven

BREAKING: Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump, has passed away pic.twitter.com/8ANyIh9vOk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 16, 2020

Mayor Giuliani weighed in.

Robert Trump has a big heart. As a former Mayor I know how much he did to help New Yorkers in need. We have lost a really good man. My love, prayers and condolences to the #Trump family. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

