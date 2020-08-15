President Trump’s brother Robert has died at the age of 71.

He died on Saturday night a day after he was hospitalized in New York.

“It is with [a] heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president said in a statement about his brother’s passing. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Trump visited his brother at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan on Friday. When he was asked about his condition during a press briefing that day, the president declined to answer specifics.