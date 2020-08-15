https://thehill.com/homenews/media/512159-trump-ally-bill-mitchell-permanently-suspended-from-twitter

Conservative pundit Bill Mitchell has been permanently suspended from Twitter, the social media platform confirmed to The Hill on Saturday.

“[Mitchell] has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules by using one account to evade the suspension of another account,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an email.

Mitchell confirmed the suspension in a post on social media app Parler, though asserted he was booted from Twitter over his stance on wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Twitter just suspended me for opposing masks. Who knows if I’ll ever be back,” Mitchell said. “I’m sure their decision wasn’t political at all.”

Mitchell, the host of the YouTube program “YourVoice America,” is a vocal supporter of President TrumpDonald John TrumpUPS, FedEx shut down calls to handle mail-in ballots, warn of ‘significant’ problems: report Controversial GOP Georgia candidate attempts to distance from QAnon Trump orders TikTok parent company to sell US assets within 90 days MORE and has repeatedly garnered attention for pushing far-right QAnon conspiracy theories.

Several of Trump’s closest advisers had followed Mitchell on Twitter, including White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump hurls insults at Harris, Ocasio-Cortez and other women Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris Conway: Harris is going to have to answer for marijuana prosecutions in California MORE and the president’s two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter has cracked down on misinformation and hate speech in recent months, booting a number of figures from the platform while also flagging several tweets from Trump, drawing ire from the president and Republicans.

In May, Trump signed an executive order that targets the protections given to social media platforms through Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Under Section 230, internet companies such as Twitter have immunity from lawsuits relating to content posted on their sites by third parties and it gives them the oversight to make “good faith” efforts to moderate content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

