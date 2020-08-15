https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/15/projection-alert-ben-rhodes-says-trump-pompeos-voted-down-attempt-to-extend-uns-iran-arms-embargo-has-further-made-america-disrespected-on-world-stage/

The U.N. Security Council gave the thumb’s down to the Trump administration’s request to extend the arms embargo against Iran:

It’s “embarrassing” for the United Nations, not the Trump administration. In any case, Ben Rhodes immediately came to the defense… of Iran and the UNSC:

Well, it’s certainly clear who’s side he’s on.

Rhodes will take that little “victory.”

