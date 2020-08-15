https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/15/projection-alert-ben-rhodes-says-trump-pompeos-voted-down-attempt-to-extend-uns-iran-arms-embargo-has-further-made-america-disrespected-on-world-stage/

The U.N. Security Council gave the thumb’s down to the Trump administration’s request to extend the arms embargo against Iran:

“The United States suffered an embarrassing defeat at the United Nations on Friday when the Security Council refused to go along with a U.S. proposal to extend an arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in two months.” https://t.co/Rs1ALLLcA9 — Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) August 15, 2020

It’s “embarrassing” for the United Nations, not the Trump administration. In any case, Ben Rhodes immediately came to the defense… of Iran and the UNSC:

Trump and Pompeo have made America a pathetic, disrespected, isolated shell of itself on the world stage. https://t.co/jVULYZtJ7p — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 15, 2020

Well, it’s certainly clear who’s side he’s on.

Ben celebrates over Iran being able to get more weapons and use them against Israel and other pro-Western nations. https://t.co/DnDv1KGDJL — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 15, 2020

Tough week for Ben with the peace deal going through, but at least he caught a break with this win for his friends https://t.co/8C3fHiDATP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 15, 2020

Rhodes will take that little “victory.”

I’m sure America was beloved when you and your boss made it the world’s biggest state sponsor of the world’s biggest state sponsor of jihad, in Iran https://t.co/QOXnAUUhxE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 15, 2020

Yeah because persuing world peace and holding government criminals accountable is such a dishonorable venture 🥴🙄🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲😎 #Trump2020Landslide — Jorge Montane (@JorgeMontane1) August 15, 2020

That sounds like what Obama did immediately after he took office with his ‘Apology Tour’ — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) August 15, 2020

Not even being ironic here, but Pompeo’s state department and Trump’s foreign policy is probably the best we’ve seen thus far in the 21st century. — That’sSoReagan (@ssoreagan) August 15, 2020

Ben Rhodes when America doesn’t give the biggest state sponsor of terrorism billions of dollars in cash: >:( https://t.co/mwsvKRWjbM — Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) August 15, 2020

