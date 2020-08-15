https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rep-rashida-tlaib-votes-no-proposed-democratic-party-platform?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Rashida Tlaib on Saturday said that she voted against the proposed Democratic Party platform, which she said fails to go far enough on the issue of healthcare.

“Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed platform,” Tlaib tweeted on Saturday. “I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care. As a party, we must push for a future where every resident has the ability to thrive. That means we need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed. Unfortunately, in my view this platform does not do enough.”

The Michigan representative posted a picture of her Democratic National Convention ballot on Twitter, which showed that she voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders to be the party’s presidential nominee. She had previously endorsed the Vermont senator’s candidacy.

Tlaib, a freshman House member who recently won the Democratic primary for her congressional seat, is one of the four Democratic congresswomen comprising a collection of progressives known as “the squad.” The group also includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Joe Biden is expected to become the Democratic Party’s official presidential nominee during the convention this week. Last week Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate.

