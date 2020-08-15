https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/15/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-has-a-problem-with-police-unions-enforcement-arms-of-the-state-with-lethal-weapons-endorsing-candidates/

We’d have to check her timeline to be sure because we’re not certain that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t express a similar concern when the National Association of Letter Carriers — made up of government employees we entrust with our mail — heartily endorsed Joe Biden for president, warning that the “survival” of the U.S. Postal Service was in jeopardy if President Trump was reelected, seeing as he’s “going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes,” according to Biden, supposedly so people can’t vote by mail.

Ocasio-Cortez is concerned, however, with the New York Police Benevolent Association endorsing President Trump; after all, these are “enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons.” So what exactly is she trying to say here? Fellow squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley is encouraging unrest in the streets to continue until Trump and the GOP are held accountable.

Because they carry guns and will use them if you vote against their preferred candidate, duh.

You wouldn’t believe — by which we mean you would believe — how many people in the comments distrust the police and share AOC’s fear that they’re going to act as Trump’s enforcers now.

