https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/15/rep-dan-crenshaw-states-the-obvious-absentee-ballots-and-universal-mail-in-voting-are-different/

We’ve heard from reliable sources such as Rep. Adam Schiff and the DNC War Room that mail-in voting and absentee voting are the EXACT SAME THING. (It was Schiff who went all-caps to make his point, while the DNC War Room went the route of saying it four times in a row to make it true.) Obviously Joe Biden is a huge fan of mail-in voting, and he tweeted about it too.

Voting by mail is safe and secure. And don’t take my word for it:

Take it from the President, who just requested his mail-in ballot for the Florida primary on Tuesday. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 14, 2020

What was that? You say the president requested his absentee ballot? If that’s true — you have to request an absentee ballot — then mail-in voting and absentee voting are not the exact same thing, which would make Schiff a liar.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to Biden by stating the obvious: absentee voting and universal mail-in voting are not the same thing, and mail-in voting comes with some baggage which he laid out in a thread.

Joe thinks you can’t tell the difference between absentee voting and universal mail-in voting. Absentee voting is safe and secure. If you requested an absentee ballot, you should use it. Universal mail-in voting is vulnerable to abuse and mistakes. Here are examples. THREAD: https://t.co/gnXTGYHNxr — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2020

More than 1 in 5 mail-in ballots were rejected in New York City during a recent election – as many as 84,000 ballots were invalidated – delaying the results of the election for more than a month. https://t.co/OuA7qWcBSM — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2020

As NPR reported in July, mail-in voting “is fraught with potential problems. Hundreds of thousands of ballots go uncounted each year because people make mistakes, such as forgetting to sign the form or sending it in too late”https://t.co/6pvSbn2ltM — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2020

Well, we all know that NBC News and NPR are both in the tank for Trump.

And the claim that requiring universal mail-in voting – in all 50 states by November – is risk-free is simply false. As this analysis in the Washington Post points out, universal mail-in voting would present significant risks and potential mistakeshttps://t.co/Z9mDV6R56u — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2020

They delayed the 2020 Census deadline by three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they can ramp up mail-in voting to a national scale by early November … right.

Bottom line: absentee ballots & universal mail-in voting are different. Absentee ballots are requested by voters & voters return them. The voter must be eligible and verified. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2020

In many states, universal mail-in ballots are sent to ALL people on voter rolls. If rolls are inaccurate, and they almost always are, ballots are sent to people and places they shouldn’t be. Anyone can end up returning the ballot, and it’s impossible to guarantee integrity. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2020

And if the secretary of state tries to purge the voter rolls of, say, the deceased, the Democrats call it voter suppression.

The people voting for Joe believe there is no difference. — TexasToSpain (@HSWT2020) August 15, 2020

Just as the left conflate illegal immigrants and immigrants, they conflate universal mail in ballots with absentee ballots. They know exactly what they are doing. And the media is complicit. — cindy (@realcindyg) August 15, 2020

I had to use a notary before I sent in my absentee ballot in college. — Bethany Johnson (@TheChicklet64) August 15, 2020

Washington voter here. Our empty nest received six ballots. 2 for us. 1 for a son still in state but diff County. 2 for daughters out of state. 1 for ex son-in-law also out of state. — Jim Luthy (@jim_luthy) August 15, 2020

I agree that throwing this together before November is not workable. However it has worked well for the states who have been doing it for decades. Early voting, vote by mail, funding the USPS should all be no-brainers for giving everyone a safe and easy method to vote. — Brian Crane (@RealBrianCrane) August 15, 2020

Not an argument there but I think there’s a lot of misinformation about the entire vote by mail situation. I agree with Dan, can’t do it by voter roll. — Mat Kiefer (@mat_kiefer) August 15, 2020

The Democrats are going to contest the election if they lose anyway, so best to rack up the excuses early.

Related:

Rep. Adam Schiff makes it clear that ‘mail-in voting is the EXACT SAME THING as absentee voting’ https://t.co/tUP7UYINoL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

