https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louie-gohmert-kevin-clinesmith-fbi-john-durham/2020/08/15/id/982288

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith’s false statement on an FBI FISA application took at long time to evolve into a plea of guilty at the Justice Department, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, says there are two potential reasons why.

One is complicit, if not criminal, operatives working to spy on the Trump campaign intended to make “Clinesmith the fall guy”; second is the new DOJ working to make Clinesmith the whistleblower on the entire operation, according to Gohmert on on Newsmax TV.

“Last December, I think, is when we found out about Clinesmith: My comment that I verbalized back then was ‘oh, my gosh, they’re going to try to make Clinesmith the fall guy,'” Gohmert told “Saturday Report.” “Now, the only reason other than trying to sweep the whole thing under the rug – the only other reason Clinesmith would have waited this long to be forced into pleading guilty for something that he clearly did, there’s no question, is if he has been ready to testify against those above him.

“That would be the only other reason why it would take so long to bring this guy to justice.”

Gohmert, who was a pivotal GOP figure in the House Judiciary impeachment inquiry last fall, told host Grant Stinchfield the Obama Justice Department was weaponized to attack its political rival and the incoming administration of then-candidate Donald Trump.

“It was all about trying to create this fictional Russian hoax and make people believe it,” Gohmert said. “And then made a lot of people believe it. Some still do.

“But it doesn’t change the fact it was the biggest lie, the biggest abuse of the Justice Department, intelligence agencies, State Department, Defense Department, all of these groups that were used as a weapon to try to defeat a candidate and then they have a coup.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

