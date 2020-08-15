https://conservativebrief.com/report-michelle-obama-will-use-dnc-speech-to-go-after-trump-24559/

Former first lady Michelle Obama, the wife of former President Obama, is prepared to get herself into the 2020 presidential election in a major way.

The former first lady is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in what will be one of the most watched parts of the DNC, The Hill reported.

The 56-year-old is one of the most popular figures in the Democrat Party and is said to be frustrated with the direction of the United States with President Donald Trump in the White House.

Which is not a stunner considering she said she was never proud of the United States prior to her husband becoming president.

“I think she’ll come hard at Trump, in the most artful way,” a source close to the former first lady said. “I think it will be one of the most defining and memorable speeches of this entire cycle.”

“She has the most powerful voice to get out the vote,” the source said.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is counting on Obama to jump-start a convention held under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no roaring crowds or parties, but the Biden team is hoping that speakers such as the former first lady can excite voters as if they were speaking at a more traditional convention.

The former first lady will speak in a pretaped address the same night as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and two nights before Barack Obama, the former president.

Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who served as the director of African American paid media and advertising on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, predicted Michelle Obama would deliver “an intensely personal speech, maybe even more so than President Obama’s.”

“By the virtue of being an ex-president, there are certain things he’s allowed to say. … His will be a little more careful,” he said. “So in many ways she’s going to be speaking for her and her husband. She’ll hit closer to the bone for millions of Americans who feel alienated by President Trump and his administration.”

“She can give a real cutting critique, and it won’t feel political,” the strategist said.

The former first lady had a speech at the 2016 convention that many thought was the greatest speech of the entire convention and it did not help Hillary Clinton win.

Obama has made her disdain for the president known in recent times on her Sirius podcast which gives an indication of what her speech is going to be.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” she said on her show this month. “I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low.”

She said it is “exhausting” to be “waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something.”

It should be fantastic to see how President Trump responds to her.

