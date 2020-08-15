https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-robert-trump-younger-brother-of-president-donald-trump-has-died

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died following a hospital stay in New York City. He was 71.

The White House confirmed his death in a statement from the president released on Saturday evening, during which Trump remembered his younger brother not only as a loved family member, but as his “best friend.”

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” said the president in a written statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

During a press conference on Friday evening, Trump told reporters at the White House that he had a great relationship with his younger brother, who he said was “having a hard time” in the hospital. The reason for Robert Trump’s hospitalization wasn’t clear.

According to ABC News, Robert Trump also spent over a week at Mount Sinai hospital’s intensive care unit in New York City back in June, when he was treated for an unspecified condition.

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected from an earlier version in which Robert Trump’s age was mistakenly listed as 72.

