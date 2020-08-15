https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/15/say-it-aint-so-joe-what-obama-really-thought-about-biden-throughout-the-primaries-report/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘It’s Absolutely Disgusting’: DHS Chief Reacts To New York Sanctuary Laws That Led To Killing Of 92-Year-Old Woman
January 17, 2020
Russian Trolls Used BuzzFeed’s Community Site To Spread Misinformation Ahead Of UK’s Election: Report
December 17, 2019
Mike Pence Rips Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Venezuela
May 3, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy