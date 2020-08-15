https://noqreport.com/2020/08/15/shadow-gate-documentary-released-after-millennial-millie-weaver-gets-arrested/

Independent journalist “Millennial Millie” Weaver and her husband were arrested at their home yesterday just prior to the release of their documentary. Tore Says, one of the main sources in the documentary, released the video on her YouTube channel, seen above.

Very little has been reported about the arrests, but her name trended on Twitter and her GoFundMe page collected well more than the goal for her emergency legal fund. Here’s the video of her arrest:

Social media is still reacting to the news:

According to VINELink, both @Millie__Weaver and Gavin Wince were taken into custody as of 06:11 PM EDT and are currently in the custody of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio. No further information on charges. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2020

Emergency legal defense fund for Millie Weaver https://t.co/H9D8GubGu4 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 15, 2020

Sounds like I’m going to have to watch #MillieWeaver’s new documentary. — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) August 15, 2020

Okay…..I just watched the documentary that apparently got @Millie__Weaver and her husband arrested. @LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 you guys need to see if any of this information would be of assistance in some your caseshttps://t.co/R7tvVQB6YF — Leah Patterson (@MedicareExpertA) August 15, 2020

According to MEAWW:

In a shocking piece of news, investigative reporter Millie Weaver and her husband were arrested at their home. The arrest comes in the wake of her documentary release on the topic of the US “shadow government” which was all set to be screened on YouTube as she had teased in her last tweet. While there seems to be no confirmation as to why she was taken by the officers, a string of speculative theories seem to have popped up on social media.

Born on February 6, 1991, in San Bernardino, California, United States, Weaver was an aspiring actress and singer who went on to be a political activist and reporter. She is a mother to a four-year-old son and a nine-month-old daughter, as per a report from YHStars.com. Not just that, the same report says that the 29-year-old was named as one Newsmax’s “30 Most Influential Republicans Under 30.”

On August 11, 2020, she posted the trailer with the caption: “The ObamaGate scandal only scratches the surface. This may the biggest whistleblowing event to date. Official Trailer – Shadow Gate.” After the shocking news, the tweet went viral with over 7,000 retweets and 8,000 likes in a few hours. The narration in the trailer says, “Both parties are equally guilty in what should turn out to be an even bigger scandal. Shadow Gate the tactical and operational role the shadow government played behind the scenes carrying out the coup against President Trump.” The trailer also detailed that the documentary would detail who the real puppetmasters and string-pullers are.

This video is a MUST-watch. Millie Weaver takes us all down the rabbit hole of Deep State corruption that is far worse than we’ve seen in the past. The timing of her arrest can’t be a coincidence.

