As Portland continues its decline into a post apocalyptic dystopia, shots have now been fired between a right wing group who staged a rally to support the police and the rioting antifa terrorists.

Several pieces of information are coming out, with both sides blaming the other. There are varying camera angles, but it looks like someone threw a rock or brick at a guy in a blue car, and the driver shot at him. Though it’s unconfirmed who is on which “side”, it’s safe to presume the brick thrower was an antifa terrorist.

.@UR_Ninja Has the rough cut I’m using software to get the original quality out of the DM will get back to you as soon as I can. pic.twitter.com/jjnh2p3VT7 — Aspen Mayer 🌳🥀📽🇺🇸 (@aspenmayer) August 15, 2020

video from antidote503 on ig, shots came from blue car pic.twitter.com/STsJBUnYmA — brittany (@awkwardarsehole) August 15, 2020

Here’s a video that was taken from the inside of a car right next to the incident:

A conservative flag waving event outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland today was confronted by antifa & some BLM. As the conservatives were leaving, someone fired two live rounds at them. Posted by Joey Donavan on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Both “sides” are trying to say it was the other side who shot:

Proud Boys reportedly attack protesters in Portland with bear mace, pepperballs, and gunfire. People injured, but no one shot. This is happening right at Justice Center where cops and county sheriff is located. No word of police response. https://t.co/nSarfhiwWl — Arun Gupta Flatten the Ruling Class (@arunindy) August 15, 2020

Got shot at in downtown Portland by Antifa — Alyssa Vinsonhaler/Bang 🇺🇸 (@PortlandBang) August 15, 2020

You can hear the shots at the 57:44 mark in this livestream video:

[embedded content]

And of course the crazed leftists who are calling for abolishing the police are complaining that the police weren’t there (Note that this Portland Police post was originally about a different incident):

You dumb fucking pigs got nothing to say about shots fired and a fucking pipe bomb in fucking downtown around the corner from your fucking pig pen. You fucking useless racists — dudh dhdiwgsueo (@squirll31) August 15, 2020

There is a Proud Boy riot downtown. Proud Boy rioters are shooting live rounds and best spray. What is the PPB doing about this riot? — ink&rage (@inkrage1) August 15, 2020

Lemme guess, @PortlandPolice has still allowed them to hold on to their gun and remain free? https://t.co/wUB0EqWF8Z — Kathleen Kelly (@kathleenakelly) August 15, 2020

No Portland Police presence as “Patriots” spray pepper spray or mace, paintballs, and even 2 rounds of live ammunition (not in the video) downtown at BLM protestors today. Who are the police protecting? Who do they serve? https://t.co/LumY4O2ph3 — Cherice Bock (@ChericeBock) August 15, 2020

