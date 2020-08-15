https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shots-fired-portland-protest-counter-protest-sides-blame/

As Portland continues its decline into a post apocalyptic dystopia, shots have now been fired between a right wing group who staged a rally to support the police and the rioting antifa terrorists.

Several pieces of information are coming out, with both sides blaming the other. There are varying camera angles, but it looks like someone threw a rock or brick at a guy in a blue car, and the driver shot at him. Though it’s unconfirmed who is on which “side”, it’s safe to presume the brick thrower was an antifa terrorist.

Here’s a video that was taken from the inside of a car right next to the incident:

A conservative flag waving event outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland today was confronted by antifa & some BLM. As the conservatives were leaving, someone fired two live rounds at them.

Posted by Joey Donavan on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Both “sides” are trying to say it was the other side who shot:

You can hear the shots at the 57:44 mark in this livestream video:

[embedded content]

And of course the crazed leftists who are calling for abolishing the police are complaining that the police weren’t there (Note that this Portland Police post was originally about a different incident):

