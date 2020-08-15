https://www.westernjournal.com/stevie-nicks-warns-fans-gets-put-ventilator/

Music icon Stevie Nicks warned her fans that “I don’t have much time” in a somber social media post where she urged everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In her Tuesday post, which references a story by The Washington Post about the medical damage the coronavirus inflicts on the human body, Nicks noted that in the 13 days between a July post and her Tuesday one, 22,035 Americans died from COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, 5,335,398 Americans had been infected with the coronavirus and 168,903 Americans had died from it, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Nicks said she thinks many Americans do not perceive the true danger of the virus.

“A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously~ or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others,” she wrote.

“The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are…It’s just looking for a victim.”

“Everyone gathering at the beaches ~ in the bars~ block parties ~ etcetera ~ Let’s get drunk and make out and by the way ‘Can I have the other half of your drink?’~ We are heading for a crash; People are dying because people aren’t wearing their masks,” Nicks added.

Referencing The Post report, Nicks wrote: “Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus~ you will be fighting the after effects for the rest of your life. Micro-blood clots~ in all your organs; in your brain~ neurological problems ; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old.”

In her post, she recalled a 2014 appearance on the television series “American Horror Story.”

“It had turned into an apocalypse above ground. A serious ‘shelter in place.’ And unless you were a famous witch or a wealthy warlock or just a very rich person you did not get into one of the underground bunkers~ But if you did get in, you arrived in a beautifully tattered black Victorian carriage drawn by two noble, monstrous but dying ~ black horses,” she wrote.

“It was just a great story, but I felt the gravity of it even then… You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground. When those characters ventured out for just a moment~ They wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks~ no questions asked. I found it terrifying. It was the end of the world.”

“What’s going on in our country now, is a real ‘American Horror Story.’”

“This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger~ never take you and your life for granted. Never put your family members who are older and more fragile in danger,” she continued.

“You should feel the same. You take deadly chances because you think you’re immortal. You’re not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back…if you survive.”

Nicks, the vocalist for Fleetwood Mac as well as a soloist, plans to perform a September 2021 concert in Colorado, according to her website. Nothing is scheduled before then.

