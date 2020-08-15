https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/15/suddenly-dems-and-the-lib-media-are-not-trumpeting-something-dr-fauci-said-because-it-busts-their-voting-narrative/

This week Dr. Fauci — the man that Democrats have been constantly saying needs to be listened to when it comes to the country’s response to the coronavirus — said something that has not been the top story on nightly newscasts:

So long as people wear masks and practice social distancing, there’s no reason not to vote in person, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Read @dcexaminer: https://t.co/KJB1Q1Bdia — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) August 14, 2020

Naturally that was all over the mainstream media outlets. Wait, no it wasn’t:

Fauci in an interview yesterday said it was as safe to vote in person yesterday as going to a grocery store and there was barely a peep about it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2020

They’re nothing if not predictable.

Believe science, unless the science says something I don’t agree with. If that’s the case, the scientist is a “shill”. — Dr. Hoju (@jleonardphd) August 15, 2020

The Party of “WE trust Scientists” only really means they trust the bits that agree with what they already believe https://t.co/nY4Mo9hPYF — Renna (@RennaW) August 15, 2020

Not alarmist enough, next talking point please. — Casey Arneson (@ctarneson) August 15, 2020

Doesn’t fit the narrative. If he said it wasn’t, it would be 24/7 coverage. https://t.co/yQwQ3X8FzL — Steve (@sjbftmlsc) August 15, 2020

There’s no doubt about that.

