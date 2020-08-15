https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/15/suddenly-dems-and-the-lib-media-are-not-trumpeting-something-dr-fauci-said-because-it-busts-their-voting-narrative/

This week Dr. Fauci — the man that Democrats have been constantly saying needs to be listened to when it comes to the country’s response to the coronavirus — said something that has not been the top story on nightly newscasts:

Naturally that was all over the mainstream media outlets. Wait, no it wasn’t:

They’re nothing if not predictable.

There’s no doubt about that.

