http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u_p3NximgTg/

Mega pop star and Democratic Party activist Taylor Swift is attacking President Donald Trump over the U.S. Postal Service, claiming that the president is trying to cheat his way to victory in November by “dismantling” the beleaguered federal agency.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly,” Swift tweeted Saturday. “He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Swift is also accusing President Trump of “taking advantage” of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to “subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.”

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

The U.S. Postal Service warned 46 states last week that it could not guarantee that all mail-in ballots cast for the presidential election would arrive on time. The agency continues to lose billions of dollars annually, recently saying that it lost $2.2 billion in the three months ending in June.

On Saturday, President Trump defended Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, despite protests and criticism from left-wingers about the changes he is making to fix the broken agency. The president has repeatedly criticized the Democrats’ push for vote-by-mail as a scam to hurt Republicans, saying that it will lead to a “catastrophic situation” in November.

Taylor Swift, who has been busy promoting her latest album Folklore, recently accused President Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy,” telling the commander in chief that “we will vote you out in November.” She also blasted the U.S. Census Bureau for failing to include a category for non-binary and transgender people on the latest census form.

It “was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people.” she said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

