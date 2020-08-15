https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/15/that-will-satisfy-the-gullible-kamala-harris-was-asked-about-hammering-bidens-record-on-race-during-dem-debate-and-what-kind-of-answer-is-this/

When Kamala Harris agreed to an interview with Stephen Colbert, it was perhaps in no small part with the knowledge that he’s a big fan:

However, Colbert did bring up one subject, and that was Harris hammering Biden’s record on race during the Dem debates while saying she “didn’t believe he’s a racist.” ::nudge nudge::

Colbert asked Harris about that, and Biden’s running mate had a great answer at the ready. Wait, no she didn’t — Harris instead basically said she was lying during the debates:

Lucky for Harris she was being interviewed by a friendly or there might have been some follow-up questions, such as “so then you were lying during the debate?”

Guess so!

