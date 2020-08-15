https://thepostmillennial.com/democrats-are-so-far-left-as-to-be-unrecognizable-as-the-party-they-once-were

Centre-left Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA 12th), still maintains an assertive attitude and a commanding presence in the Democratic Conference, and has done for a whopping 17 terms. For a long time the m.o. and ideological stability of the Democratic Conference was under control, to an extent. Now, centrist and conservative Democrats face a threat.

Initially, there were some dissenting radicals, but the party was able to maintain its “blue dog” core—social liberalism mixed with fiscal conservatism, and a classically liberal stance that the government is not the source of individual happiness. But there’s a socialist insurgency that threatens the core of the Democratic Party.

We’ve seen the rise of vaguely labeled primary candidates who dub themselves “Justice Democrats” or “Social Democrats.” These people are not liberals, they are leftists—and there’s a stark difference. They wield identity and revolutionary politics as their main weapon in elections, and mission for policy.

There is an active socialist party in the United States known as the DSA, or the Democratic Socialists of America. The party has an active community of Marxists as well. Many of these justice Democrats wind up with endorsements by the DSA, and most of their policy runs consistently side-by-side with regressive socialist policy.

These socialist primary candidates use the clout of the Democratic Party in order to become more electable, more so in the American lower chamber, the House of Representatives. These insurgent democratic socialists serve only their outdated ideology, which has failed both historically and presently. One does not need to look too far in the past to see the Soviet Union as an example. If you look at present examples of this kind of government, you’ll find famine, discrimination, autocracy, and oppression. The greatest examples are found in Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, China, the list goes on.

Questioning the role of these outsider leftist provocateurs within the Democratic Party is taboo; progressivism is touted in mainstream US media as gospel. Americas lurch to the left has left moderates and conservatives in the United States feeling outcast. Their former big-tent party in the Democrats is now a zealous bastion of increasingly leftist policy. The slow burning leftist takeover of the party leaves conservative solutions labeled as extremist and moderate policy identified as far-right.

The Democrats have a duty to sort their party out and root out these socialists and marxist-associated party congressmen and congresswomen. A healthy opposition is necessary to maintain the integrity and stability of a republic or democracy.

A great example of a leftist radically shifting the political spectrum is found in Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Serving multiple decades in Congress as an independent socialist, the Senator managed to disrupt both the 2016 and 2020 Democrat primaries. He is sometimes assigned blame for Secretary Hillary Clinton’s bitter loss against President Donald Trump.

If he is indeed the socialist he says he is, why doesn’t he run solely for the Democratic Socialist ticket? As opposed to being respectable and taking the stand and probable contest loss that comes with running as a third party in the United States, he exploits the Democratic institutions in an attempt to topple the freedom Americans have in the private sector and other freedoms from government red tape.

A hotly contested seat and ideological litmus test for the Democratic Party was in New York’s 16th Congressional district this year. Veteran and through-and-through Democrat congressman Elliot Engel was up for re-election, another ceremonial process in his 21 year reign. Congressman Engel, in the eyes of his Democrat voters and various communities, served his district well. Praise for his community relations and leadership as the Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee have never truly wavered.

Engel had build and maintained a loyal electorate and was a master of mobilizing his coalition. For a majority of his career, he faced little to no challenge in maintaining his dominance in his party position. In addition, he was steadfastly pro-Israel and pro-capitalism. This election cycle the people of NY-16 lost their powerful ally in Congress due to a leftist challenger, congressman-elect Jamaal Bowman. Jamaal Bowman was previously an educator in the Bronx. He had the typical laundry list of leftist promises without a plan, a bastion for a slew of ‘free’ programs and a utopian pitch.

It is vital that the Democrat caucus regain a handle on their members. The United States cannot sustain a farther lurch and radicalization of certain elements of the left. Up to 62 percent of Americans are afraid to share political views, according to newly released research by the CATO institute‘ while 77 percent of liberals feel comfortable sharing their views, a mere 23 percent of conservatives do. These statistics are disturbing.

To have a healthy and balanced society, people must feel free to participate in all facets of political discourse. As the Democratic Party continues to bow down to insurgent leftist primary candidates, and the mainstream media shifts the narrative, conservatives are left suppressed during political banter. History has showed us that group thinking political institutions and media only leads to societal regression, both in basic rights and one’s right to the Pursuit of Happiness. If the United States is going to continue to bask in the bias of the mainstream media and try to form government in this year’s election, they best root out their radical elements.

