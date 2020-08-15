https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/right-starting-fight-back-proud-boys-clash-antifa-blm-michigan-video/

There have already been multiple clashes between the right and left in cities across the nation on Saturday, and now the Proud Boys are facing off against Antifa and Black Lives Matter in Michigan.

Things were beginning to get pretty violent by late afternoon, as the opposing groups clashed in Kalamazoo.

TRENDING: Garbage DC Website Known for Promoting Conspiracies Attacks Gateway Pundit After Crashing White House Press Corps Coven

Twitter branded the Proud Boys “white nationalists” in their Twitter moment about the conflict, despite the fact that the Proud Boys consist of men of all backgrounds.

Proud Boys are attacking counter protesters, spraying pepper spray. I have been hit and sprayed. pic.twitter.com/JxzELa1ZEP — Samuel J. Robinson (@samueljrob) August 15, 2020

A leftist reporter at the scene described the situation by saying that “hell has broken loose.”

Hell has broken loose pic.twitter.com/SBj5GqdhFq — Samuel J. Robinson (@samueljrob) August 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, armed militias faced off with Black Lives Matter and Antifa at Stone Mountain in Georgia and a patriot flag waving is taking place in Portland. Violence erupted at each city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

