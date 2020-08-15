https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/15/theres-a-big-bada-boom-big-october-surprise-on-the-way-that-democrats-do-not-understand/

Dems, gird your loins, because awesome economic news is being forecast for the 3rd quarter:

But don’t believe Donald Trump. Here’s Goldman Sachs on the estimate:

This is because “better-than-expected retail sales and manufacturing productions data”:

And Dems “do not understand” just how big this GDP number is going to be:

“Big bada boom big”:

Record-setting, even:

The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 3363.90:

And things are looking up for 2021 as well:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...