CNN’s Jim Acosta never misses an opportunity to try and reel in some sweet anti-Trump Resistance retweets, and today he used partial comments from Trump three years ago to do so:
Three years ago today… Trump says there were “very fine people on both sides” in Charlottesville. https://t.co/IMhg46QgwC
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2020
Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) are never eager to share the full quote:
“I’m not talking about neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally…”
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 15, 2020
No media report this, because it destroys their narrative. https://t.co/AnzoROcswk
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 15, 2020
Why don’t you report on his FULL statement, Jim? pic.twitter.com/xxiNLv7GPD
— The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) August 15, 2020
For some reason Acosta doesn’t feel the need to include the full quote, but that’s hardly surprising.
If you believe Trump is a huge Racist, why do you need to make things up to prove your point?
That’s what I don’t get. https://t.co/oGgcxzLZqX
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 15, 2020
This lie will never die. https://t.co/ClBY0n37oi
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 15, 2020
Sadly, not a single “journalist” at @CNN, @MSNBC, @CBS, @ABC, @NBC, @nytimes or @washingtonpost will call out this preening peacock for keeping a lie alive. https://t.co/nZRLE2dHYt
— Jeff McIrish (Troll, Bot and Russian Asset) (@JeffMcIrish) August 15, 2020
Hey, @jack…aren’t you supposed to be removing tweets like this?
👇👇👇 https://t.co/qRVf7Of8Ft
— Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 15, 2020
He was talking about people on both sides of the debate about statues, not neo-nazis — and to leave that out is exceptionally dishonest. https://t.co/C30C5xf9Ik
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 15, 2020
Acosta doesn’t seem to mind “exceptionally dishonest” if it gets him applause from the Left.
Evil. (Not Trump, Jim. YOU)https://t.co/pzD4aUnepY
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 15, 2020
There are very fine people in the press, you’re not one of them. See how that works?
— I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 15, 2020
And Jim wonders why the media is treated with such an utter lack of respect
— WilliamTeach2 (Parler – Wteach) (@WTeach2) August 15, 2020
He got a whole book out of it, self-awareness-be-damned!