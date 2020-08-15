https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512202-tlaib-votes-no-on-democratic-party-platform

Rep. Rashida TlaibRashida Harbi TlaibOcasio-Cortez celebrates ‘squad’ primary victories: ‘The people triumphed’ Omar fends off primary challenge in Minnesota Centrists, progressives rally around Harris pick for VP MORE (D-Mich.) said that she voted “no” on the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform Saturday because it does include a plan for a single-payer health care system.

“Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed platform,” Tlaib tweeted Saturday. “I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care.”

Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed platform. I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cYghYNu6TI — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic platform currently includes a public option for health care, like the one included in the Affordable Care Act, instead of the single-payer “Medicare for All” that progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Obama speechwriter Favreau: ‘Hilarious’ some media outlets calling Harris a moderate Trump to counter DNC with travel to swing states Progressives look to flex their muscle in next Congress after primary wins MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Energy: Major oil companies oppose Trump admin’s methane rollback | Union files unfair labor practice charge against EPA USPS inspector general reviewing DeJoy’s policy changes Former Obama speechwriter Favreau: ‘Hilarious’ some media outlets calling Harris a moderate MORE (D-Mass.) have pushed for.

“As a party, we must push for a future where every resident has the ability to thrive,” Tlaib said. “That means we need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed. Unfortunately, in my view this platform does not do enough.”

The platform will most likely pass at the Democratic convention this week, where the party is expected to officially nominate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Economists flabbergasted after Congress leaves with no deal | Markets rise as the economy struggles | Retail sales slow in July Congress exits with no deal, leaving economists flabbergasted Trump touts NYC police union endorsement: ‘Pro-cop all the way’ MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOn The Money: Economists flabbergasted after Congress leaves with no deal | Markets rise as the economy struggles | Retail sales slow in July Trump touts NYC police union endorsement: ‘Pro-cop all the way’ USPS workers union endorses Biden, citing threat to postal service ‘survival’ MORE (D-Calif.) for the presidential ticket.

In a photo of her ballot posted to Twitter, Tlaib also said she was voting to nominate Sanders who dropped out of the race in April. Tlaib endorsed Sanders during the presidential primary earlier in race.

The convention is featuring speakers from all corners of the party’s ideological spectrum, including progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJared Kushner denies Trump ‘promoting’ questions about Kamala Harris Progressives look to flex their muscle in next Congress after primary wins Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sanders, as well as former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

