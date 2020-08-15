http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Hm-7b0egOgs/todays-democratic-party.php

Today’s Democratic Party is exemplified by John Thompson, who won a primary on Tuesday and is the DFL-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 67A. Earlier today he led a BLM harassment effort at the home of Bob Kroll, President of the Minneapolis Police Department’s union. As you can see, Thompson is a profane, violent lunatic:

John Thompson, who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul, goes off and screams at neighborhood children, residents, and neighbors of Police Union Leader Bob Kroll. “F*CK, Hugo Minnesota!” BLM protesters gathered today outside Kroll’s home. pic.twitter.com/1vTaiTQsML — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 15, 2020

Another view of BLM’s harassment of Kroll’s family:

Many neighbor’s of Bob Kroll are outside their home, seemingly standing their ground, as the group grows outside Kroll’s home. pic.twitter.com/2XZBmCLV5T — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 15, 2020

It is highly probable that John Thompson will be a member of the Minnesota legislature beginning in January. This is today’s Democratic Party. If these are not the people you want running our country, you had better not just vote Republican, but contribute to Republican candidates and volunteer for their campaigns.

